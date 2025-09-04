AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they held out TE Darren Waller from practice on Wednesday by design, and they are being “very intentional” with his workload, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa made headlines earlier this offseason when he said Tyreek Hill is working to regain the trust of his teammates following his previous trade request. Tagovailoa thinks the situation was blown out of proportion: "People might have blown it out of proportion … I think that conversation is dead now — once people see Tyreek score on Sunday, everyone will forget about that. We're in a good spot and we've been in a good spot for some time." (Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Although Jets CB Sauce Gardner was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury, Mike Garafolo writes that “all indications” appear to say Gardner is on track to play in Week 1.

Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs had a long opening statement to reporters on Wednesday, saying some of his words to local media have been misconstrued this offseason.

“Obviously, I haven’t talked much in camp. It’s nice to see everybody here. Appreciate y’all. Appreciate your patience. I just try to take this time to be focused, get my mind right, get my body right, come into camp with the right mindset, physically and mentally. It’s always big in camp, so I just needed that time. So I appreciate y’all having patience with me, but I do kind of want to address some things that happened throughout camp. Obviously, I look at the media as a whole, and I kind of approach this thing as professional as possible,” Diggs said, via Doug Kyed. “So Phil (Perry) and Tom (Curran), I don’t want to mistakenly say the wrong names, but my words, I had some conversations, and I had some interviews throughout camp. Some of my words were misconstrued. I don’t know if me talking to another individual. I don’t know. It was kind of regurgitated in another way. Or taken out of context. I think I was referred to as a pain in the ass, pain in the posterior, but I’m going to say exactly what it really was. Obviously, I don’t want to come across as that. And I’m gonna say this. I want to be very clear. I’m an adult. I’ll apologize. I’m not up here to ego trip. I’m not up here to rub anybody the wrong way or say anything for clickbait. If I rub anybody wrong, I really want to apologize moving forward.

“Obviously, we have the media to play a relationship as professional as I can be. I want to make myself available each and every week. Obviously, don’t want to make this thing abrasive. It can be as seamless as possible, and it also can be abrasive. I don’t want to get up here and not answer questions or make anybody feel uncomfortable. I mean, obviously it’s a world we live in, like, if somebody calls you an asshole and then they start acting like one. No, you don’t. I won’t. That’s not me, so I want to apologize if I ever came across as an asshole to anybody.

“But moving forward, I kind of want to get things off on the right foot. We’re gonna spend a lot of time together. And I’ll kind of want to give a, obviously, a good interview if I’m asked questions. I don’t want to give you the vanilla answers or no answer at all. So moving forward, hopefully this relationship can grow and we build on something special. Obviously, it’s gonna be a long season, so we’re gonna spend a lot of time together.”