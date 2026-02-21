AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Shaq Thompson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills LB Shaq Thompson, who is an impending free agent, said he would love to re-sign with Buffalo but plans on weighing his options.

“I would love to play here,” Thompson said, via Lance Lyowski of the Buffalo News. “I definitely have to weigh my options because I want to start. I know I’m a starter in this league, and I know with my leadership it could (enhance a team) anywhere.”

Jets

Jets GM Darren Mougey didn’t slam the door shut for the team bringing back RB Breece Hall this offseason and said that New York hopes to retain as many good players as possible.

“Breece is a good player,” Mougey said, via ESPN. “I want as many good players back as we can.”

Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is also a player the Jets will have to decide on this offseason.

New York would love to retain Vera-Tucker and slot him into their left guard spot, but he’s earned the injury-prone label, and investing a significant amount of cash and cap space may not be something they’re willing to do.

If Vera-Tucker tests free agency, the Jets will have a bevy of options at the end of the first round and in the second round of this year’s draft that could replace him.

Jets LB Quincy Williams is still very talented, but is entering his age-30 season and plays a non-premium position as an off-ball linebacker. Williams vocally expressed his dissatisfaction with his role within the scheme, stating, “When I’m in the right defense, I ball out.”

Williams’ contract was voided this week, making it almost a near-certainty that he will test the free-agency market. He does have a strong connection with new Titans HC Robert Saleh.

Patriots

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network says the Patriots’ top question heading into the offseason is what to do with veteran WR Stefon Diggs , given he will count for $26.5 million against the cap.

, given he will count for $26.5 million against the cap. Wolfe points out that edge rusher is a position of need for New England. He notes that K’Lavon Chaisson may have priced himself out of an extension, while Harold Landry struggled with injuries last season.

may have priced himself out of an extension, while struggled with injuries last season. Wolfe’s biggest need for the Patriots is to address their interior offensive line.