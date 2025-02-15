AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Brian Thomas Jr., Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Grant Udinski said WR Brian Thomas, Jr. is one of the players he’s most enthusiastic about working with.

“Excitement,” Udinski said, via Jags Wire. “He’s one of the guys where you watch the tape and it’s hard to stay seated watching his tape.”

Udinski recognized that while Thomas had a fantastic rookie season, he knows there’s still more untapped potential.

“Just in terms of the excitement of the tools and the ability that he has and the potential there,” Udinski added. “You saw the results this year, but the potential for growth beyond this year and the different ways you can use him to attack defenses in a multitude of ways.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen and Udinski have a vision for moving Thomas all around the offense and creating mismatches with his playmaking ability.

“I did not know he had the ability to do what he did in the slot. I didn’t probably evaluate him hard enough, but also they did a good job getting that right,” Coen said. “So to be able to put him in a slot and run lookie, run choice, run the option routes, run the middle of the field a little bit. And then also be able to throw screens to him and he’s going to go do something with it. An offense can run through that.”

Texans

Texans WR Tank Dell still has a long way to go after suffering a torn ACL, MCL, LCL, and meniscus damage in late December. He has undergone one surgery but will still need several to fully recover, with HC DeMeco Ryans giving an update after Dell was seen smiling courtside at an NBA game.

“Tank is definitely in much better spirits. Encouraged with his process and where he is. I’m excited for Tank,” Ryans said, via TexansWire.com. “It’s great to see him just with that smile back on his face. We know he went through a devastating injury there. Hated to lose him, but he’s on the right track. We’ll see where he ends up as he continues to progress through his rehab.”