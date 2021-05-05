AFC Notes: Tim Tebow, Jaguars, Colts, Texans

Tim Tebow

Jaguars’ executive Tony Khan confirmed that Tim Tebow recently worked out with the team as a tight end.

“Tim has definitely come in and worked out. So beyond that, I can’t say too much, but Tim has come in and worked out as a tight end. That’s not a position that we’ve seen him play, but it’s a position that he’s been practicing at with us. So that will be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense, too. Obviously Urban knows Tim really well and Tim has got a great history of winning. Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense. And it’s a position where we need to get better,” Khan said, via Bleacher Report.

Colts

According to the Athletic’s Stephen Holder, the Colts have been in contact with free-agent OT Charles Leno .

. Holder points out free-agent OT Eric Fisher ‘s potential addition to the Colts hinges on his physical. He tore his Achilles in the AFC title game in January.

‘s potential addition to the Colts hinges on his physical. He tore his Achilles in the AFC title game in January. Should Indianapolis elect to not move forward with Fisher, Holder expects the Colts to pivot to Leno.

Holder adds the Broncos are also “very interested” in Leno so Indianapolis will have competition.

Now that the period to sign qualifying free agents is over, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte projects the Colts to receive a fifth and a seventh-round compensatory pick for the loss of DL Denico Autry and LB Anthony Walker .

and LB . Colts UDFA RB Deon Jackson received a $45,000 signing bonus, reportedly the highest of any undrafted free agent this year. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans

Texans’ owner Cal McNair said he doesn’t have any updates on Deshaun Watson‘s situation and declined comment while criminal investigations are ongoing.

“I really don’t have anything new,” McNair said via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “There’s ongoing investigations, and we really can’t comment until they run their course.”

As for Texans’ third-round QB Davis Mills, McNair called him a “prototypical-type quarterback” and feels he can “come in and contribute.”

“They see a prototypical-type quarterback that has a big arm,” McNair said. “They’re excited to get him in here and work with him. Like all the positions, they were looking for guys that can come in and contribute, and they think he can do that.”