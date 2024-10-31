AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Colts HC Shane Steichen said veteran QB Joe Flacco gives them the “best chance” to win games, but he still hasn’t given up on Anthony Richardson: “Joe will be our quarterback going forward. Joe gives us the best chance to win right now. Not giving up on Anthony Richardson. It was my decision.” (Mike Chappell)
- Steichen pointed out they are still 4-4 and have a chance to gain a playoff spot with Flacco at the helm: “I’m just looking where we’re at as a football team, sitting at .500 with a lot of football left, and feel that Joe gives us the best chance going forward.” (Adam Schefter)
- When asked if Richardson could start again at some point, Steichen responded: “I can’t predict that, but I’m not losing faith in that. I promise you that… I can’t predict the future, but, I mean, that would be great. We’ll see.” (James Boyd)
- Zak Keefer points out Steichen pushed to draft Richardson at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and had an “hours-long” conversation with owner Jim Irsay before selecting him.
- Richardson said he accepted his role as Flacco’s backup but the news “hurt as a competitor,” per George Bremer.
- Colts LB Zaire Franklin made clear Richardson has not lost faith in the locker room: “I still believe he’s the future of this team. I know that sounds crazy to everybody who knows right now, but that’s something I still full-heartedly believe.” (George Bremer)
- Colts WR Josh Downs is sure the page hasn’t turned on Richardson: “At the end of the day, Joe is like 40 years old. So, he only has so many more years, I’d say. AR is 22 or 23. He’s still the No. 4 overall pick… I know he’s gonna start again.” (James Boyd)
Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he “feels good” about RB Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) returning for Week 9, per Ian Rapoport.
- Jaguars first-round WR Brian Thomas Jr. is day to day with a chest contusion, per Pederson, and he has a chance to play in Week 9. (Michael DiRocco)
Texans
- When taking a look at under-the-radar trade candidates, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Texans G Kenyon Green is on a few teams’ lists and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Houston trade Green for another guard.
- Dan Graziano is also interested to see if the Texans make a move for a receiver following WR Stefon Diggs‘ season-ending injury.
- Graziano names Giants WR Darius Slayton, Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne, Patriots WR K.J. Osborn, and Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers as possible options for Houston.
- Aaron Wilson reports the Texans will continue starting LG Kenyon Green after there was some consideration of switching to Kendrick Green.
- Wilson also reports S Jimmie Ward is expected to miss Week 9’s Thursday Night game after aggravating his groin injury in Week 5 against the Bills.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!