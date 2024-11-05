AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Calais Campbell, Jerod Mayo, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

In QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s second start since returning from injured reserve, the Dolphins lost to the Bills on a last-second 61-yard field goal. Miami HC Mike McDaniel isn’t taking this performance as a moral victory but noted it is a step in the right direction.

“There’s no moral victories,” McDaniel said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “We lost as a team, and you want all three phases to look at it like they could have been the reason that we won. But there is growth and you do make sure you emphasize that, because you want that to continue. You don’t want it to take a step back. . . . This will hurt, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad thing in the big picture. It just depends on what you do with it. I think the guys are motivated.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports teams have called the Dolphins regarding DL Calais Campbell .

. McDaniel is optimistic DT Zach Sieler will be able to play in Week 10 and that OLB Bradley Chubb will play this season. (Barry Jackson)

McDaniel on the upcoming trade deadline: "Chris Grier and I share a strong conviction in this team. We are absolutely convicted in this team better than the win/loss column." (Adam Beasley)

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic takes a look at several candidates for the Jets’ future head coaching search.

Rosenblatt thinks the Jets made a mistake by not bringing in former Titans HC and current Browns assistant Mike Vrabel as head coach last offseason. Rosenblatt feels Vrabel is an “ideal fit” for New York.

Rosenblatt names former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll as someone who could help establish a better culture in New York.

Rosenblatt also thinks former Cardinals HC and current Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is a solid candidate given he's having a resurging season with Washington.

is a solid candidate given he’s having a resurging season with Washington. As for Vikings DC Brian Flores, Rosenblatt writes he’s a “culture setter” and could help change the Jets’ tone.

Rosenblatt writes he’s a “culture setter” and could help change the Jets’ tone. When looking at college coaches, Rosenblatt names Iowa State HC Matt Campbell given New York pursued him in 2021 and he’s coached several Jets’ players like RB Breece Hall, DE Will McDonald, and WR Allen Lazard .

Rosenblatt points out Ohio State HC Ryan Day has NFL experience after being the Eagles' quarterbacks coach in 2015 and the same role with the 49ers in 2016.

A flashy hire out of the college level could be Colorado State's Deion Sanders, which could bring appear of pairing Sanders with his son, QB Shedeur Sanders, a potential first-round pick in 2025.

Rosenblatt also names six NFL offensive coordinators: Lions' Ben Johnson, Texans' Bobby Slowik, Saints' Klint Kubiak, Vikings' Wes Phillips, Ravens' Todd Monken, and Packers' Adam Stenavich.

As for NFL defensive coordinators, Rosenblatt names Lions' Aaron Glenn, Dolphins' Anthony Weaver, and Chargers' Jesse Minter.

Possible wild card candidates include Broncos' personnel executive David Shaw and former Jets and Bills HC Rex Ryan.

and former Jets and Bills HC Tom Pelissero mentions Jets WR Mike Williams as a name that could come up in trade talks leading up to the deadline.

Patriots

New England has struggled to get production out of the receiver room despite adding two in the draft’s first four rounds. Patriots HC Jerod Mayo outlined their plan to get fourth-round WR Javon Baker more involved after he saw his first NFL touch in Week 8 on a kick return.

“Obviously, it was disappointing, but it wasn’t just him, it was also the blocking up front,” Mayo said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “Look, this guy is very explosive with the ball in his hands, and we have to, as coaches running a solution-based business, find ways to get him the ball.”

Mayo believes they are getting open but they need to work on doing the rest of the job better.

“They need to get better. I mean, those guys went out there and they were open at times. The job of a receiver is to get open and catch the ball, and if you’re really good, run with it afterward. So, they definitely have to get better, and they understand that.”