AFC Notes: Travis Etienne, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson noted that he is making changes in his diet to perform better on the field. This includes cutting out his favorite candy, Skittles, which has resulted in the loss of ten pounds, along with other dietary decisions.

“I had to cut the sweets out, man,” Richardson said, via ESPN. “It’s the candy. I used to be big on Skittles and all that stuff, just eating candy all the time. So, I’ve been just trying to cut out the sugary stuff and hydrate more. I need to be more of a pro when it comes to my eating.”

“I just feel like the things I was doing last year and the year before, I feel like there was more [to do],” Richardson added. “All the greats, they always do more. They do more than what other people are expecting them to do. After last season, I felt like I needed to do more not only for the team, but for myself. If I want to be a great and I want to be in the Hall of Fame one day, I have to do more. I know I have to go do things that other people won’t do.”

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Grant Udinski is happy with what he has seen from the running back group so far this offseason and was asked specifically about the performance of RB Travis Etienne.

“I would say the thing that really stands out about the guys is their effort and how much they’ve embraced the opportunity to improve,” Udinski said. “I think all of those guys had different areas that they wanted to improve individually or collectively, even as a group, and how they’ve approached the protection scheme, the run game that’s a little bit different than some of the things they’ve done, they’ve really embraced that and approached that with a growth mindset. So that’s been awesome to see the young guys step in and have that, and even the older guys have fit right in with that and set the tone with that growth mindset approach, where they’re trying to buy-in to the best of their ability.”

“Like I said earlier, his approach to how he’s studied the protection system,” Udinski said of Etienne. “His approach in the pass game, in the run game, embracing some of the new concepts or different concepts that we’re running. Some of it might be familiar from stuff he’s done whether it’s in college or with previous staffs. But his growth kind of week-to-week, day-to-day, almost with an understanding of versus certain fronts and certain structures where this run scheme is trying to attack, where the landmarks are that we’re trying to attack. You see that progression day over day and that’s what’s exciting about his growth.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports first-round OT Aierontae Ersery took over at left tackle after Cam Robinson was injured. As a result, Wilson adds that Tytus Howard moved from RT to RG, while Juice Scruggs came in at RG.

Titans

After releasing OLB Harold Landry III, the Titans added second-round LB Oluwafemi Oladejo, who just recently made the switch to edge rusher during his final collegiate season. Tennessee assistant GM Dave Zeigler loves Oladejo’s versatility up front, which allows them to get creative in their play calls.

“When you see him playing off the ball, you see his ability to drop in space and provide some coverage,” Zeigler said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “When you’re an odd front team, and you’re playing with outside backers, it’s valuable having versatility to kind of do some different things.”

Titans DC Dennard Wilson cited Oladejo’s experience at middle linebacker as why he’s so good at communicating up front. Wilson believes his football IQ will be an asset to their pass rush.

“He’s a guy who played [middle linebacker], so he communicates well,” Wilson said. “Femi is a little obnoxious with his communication. He has a thorough understanding of the big picture of football.”