AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

“I need to be able to process everything fast, quick,” Hunter said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “When I’m on the defensive side, if the offense changes their strength, I’ve got to know what I’m doing right away. And if the offense changes the play, I got to know what I’m doing right away. So I like that we’re starting off slow, getting me adjusted, making sure I know where I need to be on one side of the ball each day and then it [will] all come together.”

Per Jaguars HC Liam Coen , CB Montaric Brown will miss the rest of camp with a lower leg injury. (Michael DiRocco)

, CB will miss the rest of camp with a lower leg injury. (Michael DiRocco) Jacksonville TE Johnny Mundt (upper body), fourth-round RB Bhayshul Tuten (hamstring), RG Patrick Mekari (back) and WR Louis Rees-Zammit (back) remained out and are day to day. (DiRocco)

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan is seeing growth from first overall QB Cam Ward each day, pointing to his timing and his footwork as areas of improvement.

“For the quarterback position in general, it’s growth every day,” Callahan said, via TitansWire.com. “Especially for a young player. There’s a lot of things that I thought he handled really, really well in the spring. And it’s carrying over those things you’ve learned and applying them in a little bit more of an intense setting, and now we get a chance to actually play a little football, play against some different schemes. His development is going to be a daily process. There’s gonna be things that we have to correct every day; there’s gonna be things that he does really well every day, and we will try to continue those things. Every single day is going to be an opportunity for development for him, and I’m looking forward to it. The feet are really everything when it comes to timing in the offense. Everything is tied to it. Is it a three-step drop, is it a five-step drop, is it an under-center play-action seven-step drop? Are you taking one hitch, two hitches? What is the route depth? What are the receivers’ steps? All of that stuff works together, and the way I’ve learned offensive football from a lot of really good coaches is that the success of the passing game depends on the timing and discipline of the receivers and the quarterback. And that’s ultimately what we’re trying to get done. Cam’s got great feet; he understands it, so just repping that over and over again to where it becomes second-nature.”