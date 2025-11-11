AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Davis Mills, Jaylin Noel, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

Per Ian Rapoport, Jaguars WR Travis Hunter has a six-month timeline to return after having surgery on his LCL.

has a six-month timeline to return after having surgery on his LCL. Jaguars LB Travon Walker was fined $12,172 for striking/kicking/kneeing.

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills drew praise from all of his teammates and coaches for his play in the absence of starting QB C.J. Stroud on Sunday.

“I’ve always had the mentality to stay confident regardless of what happened on the play before,” Mills said, via Aaron Wilson. “It’s kind of like the old basketball mentality: shooters shoot. If you stop you’re not going to see shots go in. I think today was just a great team win. I think the whole team had faith we were going to win that game the entire time. I think our team is very confident in our own abilities. We have a lot of players who can make plays. We just needed to get things clicking.”

Texans WR Jaylin Noel was asked about why his role decreased since the team’s loss to the Broncos.

“I just continue to prepare the same way, no matter if it’s 11 snaps or 40 snaps, it doesn’t matter,” Noel told KPRC 2. “Just being ready and when my name is called, just go capitalize on those opportunities.”

“I mean on the offensive side of the ball we’ve got to be able to sustain drives which I feel like we’ve done an OK job at,” Noel continued. “But then just not hurting ourselves in critical situations and being able to capitalize in the red zone.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans believes that the team’s rookie receiver duo has done all that has been asked of them.

“All our young guys have done a really nice job,” Ryans said. “They’re all growing and developing, doing the things that we ask them to do. I think J. Noel and Higgs have done a really good job of the things we’ve asked them to do.”

Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair was fined $17,389 for a hit on a defenseless player, and WR Xavier Hutchinson was fined $5,949 for taunting.