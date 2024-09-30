AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DE John Franklin-Myers discussed the process of leaving the Jets and coming to Denver.

“(Jets) told me they would permit me to talk to teams,” Franklin-Myers said, per Mike Klis. Ultimately it was my decision where I wanted to go as long as they could work the trade part out. And the Broncos reached out. Talked to Vance. Talked to Sean. These guys, they motivated me. They got me going. They talked about things that I would be able to do, moving me around the front and how I could help this team. Zach Allen, I was a huge fan of, D.J. Jones huge fan of. I knew Alex Singleton and trained with him. Malcolm Roach, I’ve trained with him. I keep saying it, it truly is about the people when it comes to places to play. Getting a chance to play for coach Sean and VJ and get a chance to play with these guys, I couldn’t pass it up. These guys, they fit me. They’re physical, they run, hit, and talk mess while doing it. What else can you ask for?”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t getting caught up with his lack of targets this season and said the team’s success is his sole focus.

“Whatever it is, it’s football, baby. Come on now,” Kelce said, via Around The NFL. “I’m not getting caught up in getting the targets and all that. I just want to have a successful offense. I think Pat’s doing a great job of finding the open guy and making the right decisions right now. We just have to keep finding… It’s a new offense, new players, new pieces, and we’re just finding how to have success throughout the season.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes believes Kelce’s handling it well and knows that with the other weapons they have on offense, Kelce will eventually open up.

“I think he’s handling it amazing, honestly,” Mahomes said of Kelce’s lack of targets. “I feel like I want to get him the ball more, whereas he’s just like, ‘I just want to win, man. I don’t care. I’ll run these routes and take guys with me so that other guys can get open.’ We understand he’s an important part of this offense and we want to make sure we’re still featuring him, but at the same time, if defenses are going to take away him, I have to get the ball to the other guys and let them make plays. But as the season goes on, if we continue to show that we’re going to throw it to Rashee (Rice) and we’re going to throw it to these other guys that are gonna make plays, teams are gonna have to do those one-on-one matchups, and that’s when Travis will eat.”

An anonymous Chiefs source on Kelce’s slow start to the season: “It’s such a long season, he will be there when it matters most. He started the same way last season.” (Dianna Russini)

One defensive coordinator with Kelce still on the schedule this season also said the following: “When Mahomes goes off script, you can guarantee he’ll be finding Kelce when it turns into backyard ball. His new weapons are still untapped, still a bit unknown, but make no mistake: Kelce is in the discussion on every situation. He’ll come to life when players/coaches think he’s slowing down.” (Russini)

Kelce became the franchise leader in receptions and receiving yards on Sunday and sits two touchdowns behind TE Tony Gonzalez for the Chiefs’ touchdown record. (Matt Derrick)

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce trusted S Isaiah Pola-Mao to take the step up on their defensive unit following S Marcus Epps‘ season-ending ACL injury.

“He’s been around the ball quite a bit,” Pierce said, via RaidersWire. “Really good special teams player. And he’s really been that third safety for us so there’s been roles for him either it has shown up in the game or in practices he’s been repped a lot. So, we feel very confident to be honest with Isaiah. Thought he was ready to take the next step this year anyway, bur we really felt good with Marcus Epps and Tre’von [Moehrig] that ‘ok, we’ve got two solid starters there now’ and obviously with the injury to Marcus, next man up mentality, but obviously it’s no flinch no blinking and really confident in what Isaiah can do going forward and looking forward.”