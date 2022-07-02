AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Mike McCoy believes that QB Trevor Lawrence has grown this offseason and has quickly grasped the new offense of HC Doug Pederson.

“The last couple of days through the OTAs, you see some of the checks that he’s made the line of scrimmage,” McCoy said, via SI.com. “He’s making quicker decisions now.”

Texans

Former Texans HC David Culley said he was removed over “philosophical differences” this offseason when the team elected to fire him after just one season.

“Texans wanted me to do some things with my staff I didn’t want to do, I didn’t think were needed. Two days later I was fired over philosophical differences,” said Culley, via Paul Kuharsky.

Culley indicated he was asked to join Brian Flores‘ lawsuit for racial discrimination by the Dolphins.

“I was asked to join Flores lawsuit. Didn’t. I do support him, don’t know all the reasons why, but I understand where he’s going with the lawsuit,” said Culley, via Kuharsky.

Culley added he would openly accept the opportunity to coach the Texans again and he never had an issue with Deshaun Watson.

“I would take the Texans job again. Never felt it would be one-and-done even after the season. Deshaun Watson’s presence was never an issue, he was just there,” said Culley, via Kuharsky.

Titans

Titans LB Bud Dupree was in store for a great season last year before he was hampered by injuries. He is now heading into 2022 with plenty of confidence.

“My confidence is at a different level (now). And that’s what it takes to play the game — having confidence can help take things to a different level,” Dupree said, via the team’s website. “It feels way different. I don’t have to get used to things anymore. I already know the routine, and I know the vibe. And you feel more comfortable, you play more comfortable.”

“I feel like the knee is all the way back,” Dupree said of his injury. “All I need to do is stay on top of it and maintain. But it feels way different. It feels way better. The focus this offseason has been getting my mobility back in my knee, getting my bend back in my stance, power off the ball, as well as turning the corner better and getting low at the top of the rush. Those are things that were fundamental prior to the injury, but you’ve got to make sure you continue to do those things coming back to retrain the brain.”

Titans OLB Ryan Crow also mentioned that he can see the improvement in Dupree’s health and notes that he is really putting things together this offseason. “I love where his mindset is right now, and I love how he’s feeling,” Crow said. “For Bud, this is going to be a huge offseason, a huge training camp coming up, just to get back in the scheme of things. Year 2 for any player should be better with the scheme and he should be better and more comfortable in the system. We’ll just keep pressing.”