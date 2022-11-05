AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said his red-zone pick was frustrating and could’ve been the difference in the game.

“Obviously you make a critical error like that and at that point in the game, we’re up 7-0, and you think about how that would change the game if we end up scoring on that drive and make it 14-0, take the life out of their sideline and kind of keep all the momentum,” Lawrence said, via PFT. ‘I think that’s the most frustrating thing when you look back on it and just how the game changes. I know I didn’t play a great game from that point forward but really don’t necessarily think it was from that play. I just think that, obviously, some things happened, I didn’t play my best ball, and that’s disappointing, but as far as just moving on, I think that’s something that I’ve learned in the past year and a half, and even before that is just the importance of being able to do that because you can’t get that play back.”

Lawrence said it’s part of his job to face criticism. He admits that sometimes he gets too much credit for team success, but he takes everything as it comes.

“No matter who you are, you’re going to face criticism, especially when you don’t feel like you’re not playing your best,” Lawrence said. “I don’t feel like I’ve played my best the past couple of weeks. When we’re playing well, I’m going to get too much credit, and when we’re not playing well, we’re losing some games, sometimes I get too much blame. Sometimes though, it’s warranted. I know I haven’t played my best. It just is what it is. It’s part of the job, part of this game. … I’ve got a lot of faith in myself and this team. I just block that out and do my job the best I can every day, and I can do that better, no doubt. I know moving forward I will, so I’ve got a lot of confidence in that.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith continues to praise RB Dameon Pierce, who continues to have big games in his first pro season.

“Every time Dameon has stepped on the field, same type of effort he gives,” Smith said, via Zach Dimmit of SI.com. “On what we want to be — a running football team, physical, running attack — our tailback . . . kinda says it all on what we’d like to be.”

Texans WR Brandin Cooks rejoined the team at NRG Stadium on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)

rejoined the team at NRG Stadium on Friday. (Aaron Wilson) Smith answered more questions about Pierce when speaking to the media: “Kind of the same song with what Dameon has been doing. Did he run hard? Second effort? A lot of the same things. 27 carries last night? Maybe we need to give it to him more. Positive things happen for the Houston Texans when he has the ball.” (Wilson)

Smith on veteran pass-rusher Jerry Hughes : “Reason he’s played at a high level is his motor, guy plays hard. Technical, when you’re being an outside rusher, need to have a bull rush, a spin move, dip, and a rip, lot of things you can do, have it all, love what he’s brought to the table.” (Wilson)

: “Reason he’s played at a high level is his motor, guy plays hard. Technical, when you’re being an outside rusher, need to have a bull rush, a spin move, dip, and a rip, lot of things you can do, have it all, love what he’s brought to the table.” (Wilson) Smith also continued to defend QB Davis Mills: “Like a lot of things Davis (Mills) has done. Didn’t have his top two receivers. You can’t just look at that. Made a lot of good plays. Young quarterbacks have some common things, not making consistent plays. We like a lot of things he’s doing, some things to clean up.” (Wilson)

Titans

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes admits that he will be prepared when he faces the Titans’ powerful defensive line this time, led by DL Jeffery Simmons who said his team will be equally prepared.

“They have a good team. We know them. They know us,” Simmons said, via NFL.com. “They haven’t changed. And honestly, we might be missing a couple of pieces, but we haven’t changed, and the same with them. They still got Mahomes, they still got Travis Kelce. They want to get the ball to Travis Kelce a lot, and I mean, they got Mahomes back there, who is really a good player. Man, I live for games like this where no one expects us to go in and get a big win. I’m juiced up every game, but games like this just mean a little more to me, because I know what type of team I have, we have here in Tennessee.”

“I know especially that our front four when we go out there… I watch the tape. So I’m looking at the offensive linemen that we have to play against, and I’m very confident that we can go out there and dominate them,” Simmons added. “As I said, they know us, we know them. I’m looking forward to the matchup up front. Whoever it may be. (Joe) Thuney or Trey Smith at the guard position. But I’m very confident in our defense going out there and having a great day.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Week 9. (Terry McCormick)