AFC Notes: Tyreek Hill, Mike McDaniel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN doesn’t think the Dolphins are hitting the panic button just yet after their disastrous 33-8 loss to the Colts. However, he feels GM Chris Grier and HC Mike McDaniel are approaching “a rather early crossroads.”

Fowler questions Miami's player leadership after several changes over the offseason and wonders who within the current locker room can fill that role.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks there is evidence that the Dolphins could be the league’s worst team and big changes could be on the horizon.

Fowler thinks trade rumors regarding WR Tyreek Hill are worth watching and is curious to see if the phone lines open if Miami continues losing.

Fowler's understanding is that the Dolphins previously received trade calls on Hill, but did not show any interest.

According to NFL Media’s Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins plan to start Larry Borom at right tackle in Week 2 with Austin Jackson dealing with a toe injury.

Regarding domestic violence allegations against Hill, McDaniel said they are in communication with the NFL on the matter: "We've been in communication with the NFL and will let the process play out." (Barry Jackson)

McDaniel said they will have more information on TE Darren Waller‘s availability later this week: “I expect to not know what to expect until later on this week … We may get to a point where we realize the risk is too great for the rest of the season and we’ll have to do what’s best for the team.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said the decision to release WR Xavier Gipson following a critical fumble was well-thought out and not just a reaction to that play.

“Decisions that’s made are not rash decisions,” Glenn said, via NFL.com. “They’re never based off of one incident. I will keep it at that. Xavier’s a really good player, and he’s gonna play in this league, but I felt it was time to move on in another direction.”

Patriots

The Patriots signed OLB Harold Landry as a free agent, reuniting him with HC Mike Vrabel following their time together on the Titans. When asked if he has a chip on his shoulder based on how things ended in Tennessee, Landry said he doesn’t have any hard feelings.

“No. I care more about being an inspiration to my two boys (Greyson and Ollie) than I do about something that happened with my former team,” Landry said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive. “I wish them nothing but the best. This is a business that we’re in. Thankfully for me, I’m able to come back with Vrabes and this coaching staff and this type of team.”

Landry had five total tackles and 2.5 sacks in Week 1 against the Raiders. Although he would’ve liked a win, he was glad to have some positive production.

“I wish it could’ve obviously ended in a win, but yeah, for me, it was definitely good to get out there in the first game and be able to have that production,” Landry said. “I’ve been excited to be here. Super grateful to be back with these coaches and to have such a great group of guys to play alongside. The more reps we get together, the more games we play, the better we’re going to get. I really think the sky’s the limit for us, especially up front.”