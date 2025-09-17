AFC Notes: Tyrod Taylor, Mike Vrabel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expressed his frustration with the communication and said the team needed to clean things up, especially pre-snap.

“That was really frustrating,” Tagovailoa said, via PFT. “It was frustrating with the communication, with the guys inside the huddle, and then what the personnel is, and then the play for those guys. Do we have too many guys in? Why do we have another guy running in? Just the whole operation of that was not up to standard, was not up to par, and I’ve got to do a better job with our guys in that sense. We have until the 15-second mark until it cuts off with the communication with [coach] Mike [McDaniel], so depending on what the personnel is, depending on what we were trying to do there, if it was a wristband call or if it was a call it in the headset; there’s a lot of things in that sense that play a role in if we’re getting to the right things or if we’re not getting to the right things. That was sort of the mix-up of communication there.”

Jets

Jets QB Justin Fields left Sunday’s loss to the Bills with a concussion and will now miss Week 3 against the Buccaneers. New York HC Aaron Glenn said they will have a plan for both Fields and Tyrod Taylor, yet Taylor will be the team’s starter this week.

“We have to get more information so we can be more pinpointed on that, but we do have to look at it that way,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “If Justin can’t play, then Tyrod would be the guy, and we’d build a plan that’s suitable for him.”

Glenn doesn’t have any concern about Taylor leading their offense.

“Not concerning at all,” Glenn said. “He’s been in this league for a long time. It doesn’t take much for him to understand exactly what we’re trying to do and what we’re trying to get done, so I have no concerns about that.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel commented on the team’s trade of WR Ja’Lynn Polk, noting that a fresh start would be best for Polk after he was placed on injured reserve for the 2025 season.

“I just think that a good start for him somewhere else. We wish him the best,” Vrabel told Scott Zolak on 98.5 The Sports Hub. “He worked extremely hard to get back and then was reinjured. So, we were going to be without Ja’Lynn this year anyway, and we felt like what was best was to kinda give him a fresh start.”