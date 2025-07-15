AFC Notes: Tyson Campbell, Christian Harris, JC Latham, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Through their first on-field practices together, Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile couldn’t hold back his love for CB Tyson Campbell. Campanile praised the fight and competitive edge he plays with, even in offseason practices.

“I really am really, really fired up about everything he’s done this offseason because he’s competed so hard in the practices,” Campanile said, via the team’s YouTube. “He’s fighting for every rep, whether it’s at the top of the route, on the line of scrimmage, in the break area.”

“He’s just really trying to play with a lot of detail, and I think a lot of that shows up if you were to sit and watch his individual. He’s competing his tail off in individual.”

Texans

Texans LB Christian Harris dealt with a calf injury last season, eventually landing on injured reserve. DeMeco Ryans said Harris is still rehabbing his calf and is expected to be ready for training camp.

“Christian is working hard and he’ll be ready to roll for training camp,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson.

Texans DC Matt Burke said Harris has been at the team facility to work on his recovery.

“Yeah, he’s been here working, like he always is,” Burke said. “He’s another guy, sounds like a broken record. Christian has been doing his thing. All the guys are on different plans and routines. The goal is to get all these guys ready for camp, and he’s on track to be there for us.”

Ryans is hoping Harris can refind his form from the 2023 season.

“Christian, he just has to put the work in like Christian always does,” Ryans said. “It’s just an unfortunate thing that happened to him last year with the injury and it just took longer than we all expected. I know it was tough on Christian mentally. He was able to battle back and get in there some, but he just missed so much time last year. Christian was having an outstanding offseason the prior year. I’m looking forward to him doing the exact same thing and have a great offseason, come into training camp healthy, ready to go and let’s see what it looks like and compete.”

Titans

Titans OT JC Latham knows that both quarterbacks Will Levis and Cam Ward are working hard to compete for the starting job this offseason and he knows that Ward isn’t just being handed the keys to the franchise.

“Will’s not just gonna sit over here and say, ‘Oh, we drafted him, go ahead take it.’ Cam’s not gonna expect it to just be given to him,” Latham said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Throughout the spring, I think that’s the one thing that all the coaches and players on the team have seen, like both of them taking the challenge of trying to really earn the spot and really fight for the spot. It’s made them better. You can see the improvements from Will and you can see the sharpness of Cam.”