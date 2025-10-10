AFC Notes: Tyson Campbell, Colts, Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence

Colts

Per Mike Chappell, he gets the feeling Colts CB Kenny Moore II could miss another few games with his Achilles injury after speaking with him on Wednesday.

Jaguars

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Jaguars swapped CB Tyson Campbell for former Browns CB Greg Newsome II because of his fit in a scheme shifting more zone-heavy.

Additionally, Breer mentions Newsome gives them more financial flexibility, since he's a free agent after the year while Campbell was locked up through 2027.

Ryan O’Halloran reports Jacksonville is taking a $19.5 million dead cap his in 2026 for trading Campbell, but they will create almost $50 million in cap space from 2027-2028.

O’Halloran adds the Jaguars didn’t retain any of Campbell’s salary in the deal with Cleveland.

Jacksonville DC Anthony Campanile on Newsome: “I think he’ll add a bunch to us. We always guys that are versatile and he can definitley do that. Watching him in zone and man, he’s been competitive.” (O’Halloran)

Jaguars

The Jaguars are off to an impressive 4-1 start to the season, but QB Trevor Lawrence still feels like there is a lot of room to grow throughout the team.

“I don’t even feel like we’re all clicking yet, so there’s a lot more to come,” Lawrence said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “But just the way we game-plan, our plan for Sunday, what we are setting out to do is very planned, very detailed. It takes a lot of work during the week to get it all dialed up, but we have answers for everything. And that’s the biggest thing, preparing us for every possible look and giving us good stuff to set up a good play more often than not. It puts a lot on our plate during the week but I think come Sunday we know we prepared the right way and feel confident.”

Lawrence highly praised HC Liam Coen for giving the team a lot of confidence.

“I think it’s a belief he has in us and obviously we have in him as well,” Lawrence said. “There are a lot of things we can do better offensively, clean some stuff up, and we’re gonna have to as the season goes on. But the belief and confidence is there as a team, just finding a way to win. That’s hard to do in this league … The way he thinks and attacks every week has spread throughout the team for sure.”