AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Brian Thomas, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen has loved what he has seen from WR Brian Thomas Jr. since joining the team.

“He’s got freakish talents. He’s got some freakish traits,” Coen said, via ProFootballTalk. “Just his attention to detail in the meeting room setting, being able to answer questions, you see some of his personality come to life as well. But you see, when we get into competitive situations, there’s definitely a little bit of an uptick. You get the feedback from some of these guys, especially when it’s scripted, they’re just kind of, like, again? Again? So, we start doing more call-it, and you start to see especially ‘BT’ come to life. The ability for a big dude like him to be able to operate in the slot, run some of the choice and option routes, but also be able to go vertical and catch the ball down the field, he’s been a real pleasure to work with so far.”

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson is enjoying watching defensive backs Calen Bullock and Kamari Lassiter having fun during offseason workouts.

“It is fun watching them. They love football, they are passionate about it,” Anderson said, via TexansWire.com. “You hear Kamari slapping his helmet. You hear Calen running to him. That is what you need on a defense like this. We play an attack style defense, and we have two attackers in the backend that don’t mind getting their hands dirty.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan noted DL Jeffery Simmons‘ absence from OTAs, but feels he will have no problem being ready when the regular season comes around.

“It’s been pretty consistent for Jeff, I think,” Callahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “Whether you see him every day here or not, there’s one person on this team, probably more than anybody, I never worry about being ready to play on Sunday, and that’s Jeff.”