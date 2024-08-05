AFC Notes: Zamir White, Xavier Worthy, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Denver has rotated the first-team QB reps between Zach Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, and first-rounder Bo Nix. Broncos LT Garett Bolles believes in all of them and acknowledged HC Sean Payton’s track record.

“They all can play, or they wouldn’t be here,” Bolles said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “That’s how Coach Payton rolls. He’s not going to bring somebody in here that [he] doesn’t think that he can play, and to run his scheme and to run his offense. He’s had a great quarterback in Drew Brees, and he has a certain way of doing things.”

Chiefs

After a few seasons where the vertical passing game wasn’t as electric as it was with WR Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs added the fastest player in the draft in first-round WR Xavier Worthy. Kansas City WR Mecole Hardman is excited about the possibilities of opening the field up with the addition of Worthy.

“He’s coming along well and learning the playbook well,” Hardman said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “He’s adjusting well and he comes with that speed, man, so I’m pretty sure we’re going to have him on a lot of things going deep.”

Raiders

With RB Josh Jacobs signing with Green Bay in the offseason, Raiders RB Zamir White is in line to take over as the team’s workhorse back. Las Vegas RB coach Cadillac Williams described White’s profile and why he thinks White is primed for a breakout season.

“Raw, but he’s got a chance to be really good,” Williams said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “He’s big, physical, strong, quick, can do a lot of things that again you don’t have to coach. … (He’s) got to continue to hone in on the little things and continue to define his skills, but just with time and him trusting the process, trusting himself and us coaches putting him in the right position to be successful. Man, he is going to flourish.”

“We can give him different nuggets and things to take care of his body and how to go about it, and I think he’s doing a good job and taking it in stride.”