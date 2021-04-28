AFC Rumors: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- According to NFL Media’s James Palmer, the Broncos acquired Teddy Bridgewater with the intent of him competing for the starting job. However, it does not rule out Denver selecting a quarterback at No. 9 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Broncos GM George Paton said in a statement that Bridgewater “adds competition” for Drew Lock and a “veteran presence” at the position: “Acquiring Teddy Bridgewater adds competition, experience and a strong veteran presence to our quarterback room. He’s a talented player and leader who’s had success in this league in a number of different situations.” (Jeff Legwold)
- Ed Werder reports that the Broncos have received “significant interest” from other teams in acquiring the No. 9 overall pick.
- According to a league source, Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey has had Zoom meetings with the Broncos, as well as the Cardinals, Bears, Vikings, Bengals, Saints and Buccaneers. The Falcons have also shown interest.
Chargers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write that a couple of sources they’ve talked to believe the Chargers are one of the teams that prefer Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater to Oregon LT Penei Sewell, which obviously makes it doubtful Los Angeles trades into the top ten picks for Sewell.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler mention the Raiders did extensive homework on North Dakota State QB Trey Lance.
- They add sources around the league widely expect the Raiders to draft a tackle in the first round.
