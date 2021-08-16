Bengals Waive Three Players

The Cincinnati Bengals have waived three players on Monday including TE Pro Wells, WR Reece Horn and WR Riley Lees.

We've waived WR Reece Horn, WR Riley Lees and TE Pro Wells. Our roster now stands at 85 players. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 16, 2021

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams had until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players.

Wells, 23, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in May. He later signed a three-year, $2.440 million dollar rookie contract that included a $15,000 signing bonus with the Bengals.

Over the course of three years at TCU, Wells appeared in 16 games, hauling in 32 passes for 403 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Wells made the AP Second-Team All-Big 12 list in 2019.