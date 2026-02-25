Bills Discussing Contract Situation With TE Dawson Knox

Bills TE Dawson Knox is set to carry a cap figure of $17.06 million in 2026, with the organization currently $3.84 million over next year’s cap. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane admitted that Knox has a “tough number” for next season and he’s had “dialogue” with the tight end about his contract situation.

“He has a tough number as we go into the season, so we’ve gotta figure that out, as we do,” Beane said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio. “Dawson and I had dialogue. The day after the season, the day after we lost in Denver, he came up to my office. We talked for a while. I have a good relationship with Chase Callahan, his agent. Done a lot of deals, and so I think it just starts with trust, communication, and honest conversation. And so we’ve had some dialogue.”

Beane added that they still have some time to work out something with Knox.

“We’re not to the point where we need to do anything yet. We’ll continue those [conversations],” Beane said. “Like many decisions we have, we’re down to a couple weeks to make those. So there’s no answer. There’s no resolution in the next 24 hours or anything like that, but the discussions have happened and they’ll be done.”

Knox, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Ole Miss. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $53.6 million that included more than $31 million in guarantees.

Knox is due a base salary of $9.91 million for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Knox appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 36 receptions for 417 yards (11.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.