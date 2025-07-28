Bills Host WRs Justyn Ross & Willie Snead For Tryouts

The Buffalo Bills hosted WRs Justyn Ross, Willie Snead and Deon Cain for tryouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

For now, the Bills have only signed Cain of the three receivers who worked out.

Ross, 25, was a freshman All-American in 2018 for Clemson and led the team in receptions in his final two seasons. He missed the 2020 season after having surgery to correct a congenital spine fusion.

Ross signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent but missed his first season due to foot surgery. He was later placed on the Commissioner’s exempt list due to an arrest.

He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, but made his way back onto the practice squad and has been on their active roster the past two seasons. Kansas City waived Ross in July 2025.

In 2024, Ross appeared in two games for the Chiefs and was targeted once in two games, recording no statistics.

Snead, 32, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

He joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and had a brief stint with the Panthers before joining the 49ers.

The Dolphins signed him to a contract last summer before placing him on injured reserve and eventually cutting him loose.

In 2023, Snead appeared in four games for the 49ers and caught two passes for 14 yards.