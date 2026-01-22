Bills Schedule HC Interview With Jaguars OC Grant Udinski

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Bills scheduled a HC interview with Jaguars OC Grant Udinski on Sunday.

Udinski is a finalist for the Browns’ HC opening and will have a second interview with them on Friday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Bills’ HC vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Expected)

(Expected) Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Requested)

(Requested) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Requested)

Udinski, 30, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season. He was then hired as offensive coordinator with Jacksonville for the 2025 season under HC Liam Coen.

In 2025, the Jaguars’ offense ranked sixth in points, 11th in total yards, 20th in rushing yards, and 12th in passing yards.