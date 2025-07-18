Breer: Patriots Would Likely Be ‘Very Interested’ In Terry McLaurin Trade If It Gets To That Point

Albert Breer said recently that the Patriots would likely be “very interested” in Commanders WR Terry McLaurin should he become available for trade.

McLaurin has made it clear that he would prefer to stay in Washington, but he recently expressed his discontent with how the extension talks with the Commanders have gone this offseason.

Breer did say that he expects Washington to try to get a new deal in place with McLaurin over the next week or so.

In terms of potential compensation should the situation ever get to that point, Breer pointed out that McLaurin is in the final year of his deal and is now in his thirties. This would likely impact what teams are willing to give up for him since they would need to sign him to a new deal on top of the draft compensation they’re sending out.

The Patriots have been working to overhaul their receiving corps the last few years and while they’ve made some additions, McLaurin would seemingly be a good fit for them and QB Drake Maye.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.