Broncos Hosting RB J.K. Dobbins For Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are hosting RB J.K. Dobbins for a visit.

While the Chargers placed the unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins, he can still take visits and operate like a free agent in most ways.

Denver just has to match or exceed the tender of $1.644 million in order to sign him to a contract. Dobbins has until July 22 to find a team willing to do that or the Chargers retain exclusive negotiating rights.

Denver used a second-round pick on RB RJ Harvey but evidently is contemplating reinforcing the backfield further. Dobbins had a career revival last year with the Chargers in his first year off a torn Achilles, nearly topping 1,000 yards on the ground. However, his market has been surprisingly cool this offseason.

Dobbins, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

In 2024, Dobbins appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and rushed 195 times for 905 yards (4.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns to go along with 32 catches on 38 targets for 153 yards.

