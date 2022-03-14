Broncos Interested In Cowboys DE Randy Gregory

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are among the teams interested in signing Cowboys DE Randy Gregory.

Klis adds multiple teams are interested, so Denver likely will have to win some kind of a bidding war.

Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus.

In 2021, Gregory appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 19 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and one pass deflection.

