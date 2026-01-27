Broncos Officially Part Ways With Three Assistant Coaches

The Denver Broncos announced they officially parted ways with OC Joe Lombardi, WRs coach Keary Colbert, and CBs coach Addison Lynch.

It is an interesting move from the Broncos to part with Lombardi, given that HC Sean Payton clearly runs the team’s offense. However, it appears as though he felt like changes were needed on the coaching staff.

Payton commented that there were “too many drops” from their receivers, now resulting in a change from Colbert.

“There were too many (drops) even down the stretch… There’s a proper way to catch a football, and most of the time, it’s with your thumbs together, not the other way around,” Payton said, via Chris Tomasson.

Lombardi, 54, began his coaching career at Dayton back in 1996 as their DL coach. From there, he worked for a number of schools before eventually taking his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

The Saints would hire Lombardi a year later and he worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired as the Lions’ offensive coordinator for the 2014 season. He was replaced after two seasons and returned to the Saints as their QBs coach in 2016.

Lombardi was hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator in 2021. He was fired after two seasons and later caught on with the Broncos as their offensive coordinator in 2023.