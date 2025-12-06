Broncos Signing TE Marcedes Lewis To Active Roster

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing veteran TE Marcedes Lewis to their active roster, as he was out of standard elevations from the practice squad.

To make room for Lewis on the roster, Denver waived LB Garret Wallow and elevated LB Jordan Turner in his place.

Lewis, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released him a few years ago.

The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021. After playing out his contract with Green Bay, Lewis signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2023 season. He signed another one-year deal to remain in Chicago for the 2024 season.

The Broncos signed Lewis to their active roster and he was later relegated to the practice squad.

In 2025, Lewis has appeared in three games for the Broncos but recorded no statistics.