Broncos Signing UFL OLB Dondrea Tillman To Three-Year Deal

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing OLB Dondrea Tillman to a three-year deal that includes a $10,000 signing bonus.

Earlier this week, it was reported Denver was expected to sign Tillman following a workout.

Tillman, 26, wound up going undrafted out of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2019.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2022 UFL draft by the Birmingham Stallions. He worked out for the Ravens and Falcons but left both facilities without a contract and ended up returning to the UFL.