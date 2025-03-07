Browns Owner Declines To Meet With Myles Garrett Regarding Trade Request

Just over a month since the trade request of Browns DE Myles Garrett, both sides seem locked into their stance with Cleveland not willing to trade their star pass rusher at the moment.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Garrett requested a meeting with Browns ownership led by Jimmy Haslam to speak about the request but the Haslams declined. Pelissero adds Garrett is preparing to miss games this season should he not be traded.

Garrett doesn’t believe the Browns are in a position to contend for a Super Bowl in the near future and would prefer to continue his career elsewhere. He seems equally dug in on his stance that he doesn’t want to play for the Browns anymore, including refusing to engage in contract talks that would likely make him the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback.

On Cleveland’s side, moving Garrett would come with a $36 million dead cap hit if traded before June 1st and a need to replace a former Defensive Player of the Year at a premium position.

It was recently revealed that the Lions pursued Garrett last season and have checked in on the All-Pro since his request a month ago.

We also named the Commanders, Falcons, Bears, Packers, Chargers, and Cardinals as potential frontrunners to keep an eye on in the sweepstakes for Garrett.

The general expectation is that a starting point for a Garrett trade would be two first-round picks and more, assuming the Browns eventually relent on their hardline stance against trading him.

Garrett, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the third year of his four-year, $30.4 million fully guaranteed contract and was set to make a base salary of $4.61 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $125 million with the Browns.

He is under contract for two more seasons and is due a little less than $20 million in 2024.

In 2024, Garrett appeared in 17 games and recorded 47 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Garrett as the news is available.