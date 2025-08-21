Browns Place LB Nathaniel Watson On IR

The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed LB Nathaniel Watson on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

Additionally, the Browns signed WR Chase Cota, LB Marvin Moody and LB Charlie Thomas III. Cleveland also waived RB Toa Taua.

Watson, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns in 2024 out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal through 2027.

In 2024, Watson appeared in 14 games for the Browns and recorded 14 total tackles and one pass defended.