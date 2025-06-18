Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Ticketed For Driving 41 MPH Over Speed Limit

According to Fox 8, Browns’ rookie QB Shedeur Sanders was pulled over and ticketed on Tuesday for driving 101 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone.

Per Strongsville police records, an officer stopped Sanders around 12:24 a.m. and cited him for driving 41 mph over the speed limit.

It certainly isn’t a good look for Sanders, who plummeted in the 2025 NFL Draft with many citing character concerns as a marquee reason for his drop.

He’s currently at the bottom of Cleveland’s depth chart in their offseason program behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.