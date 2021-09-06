Browns Sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo To Practice Squad

The Browns announced they have signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad.

We have signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to our practice squad. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 6, 2021

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is familiar with Odenigbo from their time together with the Vikings and he’ll add another layer of depth to Cleveland’s pass rush.

The Browns practice squad now includes:

WR Ja’Marcus Bradley DT Sheldon Day TE Jordan Franks DE Porter Gustin RB John Kelly LB Elijah Lee DB Jovante Moffatt QB Nick Mullens WR JoJo Natson RB Johnny Stanton DE Curtis Weaver CB Tim Harris G David Moore K Chris Naggar T Jordan Steckler DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Odenigbo, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Minnesota brought him back on a futures contract only to waive him during the 2018 season. Odenigbo wound up being claimed by the Browns and later had a brief stint with the Cardinals before returning to the Vikings.

The Vikings declined to tender Odenigbo a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason and signed on with the Giants back in March to a one-year, $2.5 million including a $1 million signing bonus. However, New York cut him during final cutdowns coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Odenigbo appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks.