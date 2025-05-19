Browns Sign QB Shedeur Sanders To Rookie Contract

The Cleveland Browns have signed fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders to his rookie contract, per Jordan Schultz.

He’s the latest Browns draft pick to ink their rookie deal.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Mason Graham DT 2 33 Carson Schwesinger LB Signed 2 36 Quinshon Judkins RB 3 67 Harold Fannin TE Signed 3 94 Dillon Gabriel QB 4 126 Dylan Sampson RB Signed 5 144 Shedeur Sanders QB Signed

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.