Browns Waive OT Thayer Munford Jr.

The Cleveland Browns announced they have waived OT Thayer Munford Jr. from the active roster.

Munford, 26, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among their final roster cuts this past season and signed with the Patriots’ practice squad before Cleveland signed him to their active roster.

In 2024, Munford appeared in 14 games and made four starts for the Raiders at tackle.