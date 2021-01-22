Buccaneers Activating DT Vita Vea From IR

Peter Schrager reports that the Buccaneers are activating DT Vita Vea from their injured reserve on Friday.

Tampa Bay designated him as a player to return from injured reserve earlier this week. (NFLTR)

Vea broke his leg back in October and was thought to be out for the season. However, he’s apparently made enough progress in his rehab that a return to the playoffs is on the table.

Vea, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $14,878,424 contract that included an $8,900,672 signing bonus.

The contract has a fifth-year option for the Buccaneers to pick up in 2021.

In 2020, Vea has appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and recorded 10 tackles and two sacks.