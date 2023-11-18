Cardinals Announce Four Week 11 Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 11 game against the Houston Texans. 

The full list includes:

Baccellia, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason.

From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Cardinals last year. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Baccellia has appeared in two games for the Cardinals but has yet to record a statistic. 

 

