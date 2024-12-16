Cardinals Claim S Jammie Robinson Off Waivers From Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals claimed S Jammie Robinson off the waiver wire from the Panthers, per Field Yates.

He was in just his second year with Carolina when the team elected to cut bait this past weekend.

Robinson, 24, was a freshman All-SEC selection at South Carolina who transferred to Florida State after two seasons. He was named first-team All-ACC both seasons and second-team All-American as a senior.

The Panthers drafted Robinson in the fifth round with the No. 145 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year deal worth $4,169,526 that included a signing bonus of $329,526 when Carolina waived him.

In 2024, Robinson has appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded three total tackles.