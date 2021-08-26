Cardinals Placing CB Robert Alford On COVID-19 List

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said they are placing CB Robert Alford on the team’s COVID-19 list, per Darren Urban.

Urban confirms that Alford is vaccinated, so he either tested positive or has symptoms. He can test out of the protocol with two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Alford, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2013. He finished the second year of a four-year, $38 million dollar contract that included $21 million guaranteed when the Falcons released him.

The Cardinals later signed Alford to a three-year, $22.5 million deal worth up to $24 million and includes $13.5 million guaranteed in 2019.

Arizona released him a back in March and re-signed him a few days later.

In 2018, Alford appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and recorded 50 total tackles, no interceptions, and 11 pass defenses.