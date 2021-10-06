Cardinals Sign Three To Practice Squad

The Cardinals announced they have signed RB Tavien Feaster, CB Greg Mabin and OL Koda Martin to the practice squad.

We have signed RB Tavien Feaster, CB Greg Mabin and OL Koda Martin to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/2TL4UEJI4E — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 6, 2021

It appears the Cardinals have released CB Rasul Douglas in order to make space. He’s no longer listed on their roster page.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

WR Andre Baccellia WR Greg Dortch TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) TE Ross Travis DB Jace Whittaker DB James Wiggins DE Ron’Dell Carter WR Josh Doctson DT Jeremiah Ledbetter DE Jonathan Ledbetter T Eric Smith G Danny Isidora G Zack Johnson RB Tavien Feaster DB Luq Barcoo CB Greg Mabin OL Koda Martin

Feaster, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina before Jacksonville waived him and he caught on briefly with the Giants before being waived again coming out of camp.

Feaster eventually signed with the Lions practice squad in 2020 before being let go once again and joining the Cardinals taxi squad.

During his four-year college career, Feaster rushed 346 times for 2,002 yards (5.8 YPC) and 20 touchdowns while adding 40 catches for 270 yards and another touchdown in 48 career games.