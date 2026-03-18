Cardinals Signed TE Teagan Quitoriano

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed TE Teagan Quitoriano to a one-year deal.

He’s primarily a blocking specialist at tight end. They also officially inked WR Devin Duvernay to a one-year pact.

Quitoriano, 26, was drafted by the Texans with the No. 170 pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract that included a $296,148 signing bonus when the Texans waived him with an injury designation.

He joined the Bears practice squad in September before Houston signed him back to their active roster in October. The Falcons signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Quitoriano appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and was not targeted.