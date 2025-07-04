CFL’s Argonauts Officially Add Browns QB Shedeur Sanders To Negotiating List

The CFL announced Friday that the Toronto Argonauts have officially added Browns QB Shedeur Sanders to their negotiation list.

This gives the Argonauts exclusive negotiating rights for Sanders should he ever become available for them to sign.

Toronto previously had Sanders on their negotiations list before eventually removing his name.

Sanders became the talk of the 2025 draft, as he was expected to be a first-round pick but wound up sliding all the way to the fifth round after the Browns opted to trade up for him.

Sanders’ focus is obviously on putting together an NFL career, so odds are slim he will ever consider playing in the CFL. He’s currently at the bottom of Cleveland’s depth chart in their offseason program behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.