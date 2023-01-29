Chargers Expected To Interview Kellen Moore For OC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are expected to speak with former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore regarding their offensive coordinator vacancy.

It looks like Moore will be a hot commodity following his departure from the Cowboys.

The Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore and he previously interviewed for the Panthers’ head-coaching job, who have a coordinator vacancy under new HC Frank Reich.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Chargers job:

Vikings OC Wes Phillips (Declined)

Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview) Vikings QB Coach Jerrod Johnson (Interview)

Titans TE coach Luke Steckel (Interview)

Rams senior assistant Greg Olson (Interview)

Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown (Interview)

Bills QB Coach Joe Brady (Interview)

Former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interview)

Moore, 33, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

In 2022, the Cowboys ranked No. 11 in total offense, No. 14 in passing yards, No. 9 in rushing, and No. 4 in points per game.