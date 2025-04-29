Chargers Place Unrestricted Free Agent Tender On RB J.K. Dobbins

The Chargers have placed the unrestricted free-agent tender on RB J.K. Dobbins, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

Dobbins will count as part of the compensatory free agent selections if he opts to sign with another team before the later of July 22 or the first scheduled day of a training camp. If he remains unsigned past that date, the Chargers will retain exclusive negotiating rights to Dobbins.

He expressed his desire to remain with Los Angeles, but they signed Najee Harris to a one-year deal and used the No. 20 overall pick on RB Omarion Hampton.

Dobbins, 25, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Chargers.

In 2024, Dobbins appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and rushed 195 times for 905 yards (4.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns to go along with 32 catches on 38 targets for 153 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.