Chiefs Announce Eight Roster Moves

The Chiefs announced eight roster moves on Saturday, including signing OT Chukwuebuka Godrick, QB Chris Oladokun, and RB Dameon Pierce to the active roster.

In corresponding moves, the team is waiving RB Elijah Mitchell and placing both LB Leo Chenal and OT Jawaan Taylor on injured reserve.

Kansas City is also activating LB Cole Christiansen and T Matt Waletzko from the practice squad.

Pierce, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Texans out of Florida in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his $4,475,432 rookie contract that had an average annual value of $1,118,858 when the Texans opted to waive him.

In 2025, Pierce has appeared in four games for the Texans and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.