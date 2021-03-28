Chiefs Signing DT Jarran Reed To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $7M

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are expected to sign former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed to a contract.

According to Ian Rapoport, Reed is signing a one-year contract worth up to $7 million with $5 million guaranteed.

The Cowboys were reportedly looking into the possibility of signing Reed, but it looks like the Chiefs proved to be his best option in the deal.

Reed wanted a long-term deal from the Seahawks. However, Seattle was looking for more of a cap-related move and after no trade surfaced for Reed, they opted to release him outright on Friday.

Ian Rapoport reported that talks between the two parties broke down and ended up in a “bad spot” which is why they made the decision to part ways.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Reed to a contract won’t impact the Chiefs’ 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Reed, 28, was selected in the second round out of Alabama in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,889,636 that included a signing bonus of $1,756,100 before agreeing to a two-year, $23 million deal with Seattle in March of last year.

Seattle released Reed a few days ago.

In 2020, Reed appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 38 tackles, six and a half sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

