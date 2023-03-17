Chiefs Re-Sign G Nick Allegretti

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chiefs have re-signed G Nick Allegretti.

Allegretti, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, rookie contract with Kansas City.

Allegretti was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2022, Allegretti appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs, making three starts for them.