Chiefs Release WR Dazz Newsome From PS, Sign DB Ugo Amadi

The Kansas City Chiefs officially released WR Dazz Newsome from their practice squad on Thursday and signed DB Ugo Amadi to the unit.
Here’s the Chiefs updated practice squad:
- S Zayne Anderson
- G Mike Caliendo
- RB Jerrion Ealy (Suspended)
- TE Jordan Franks
- QB Chris Oladokun
- WR Cornell Powell
- C Austin Reiter
- DT Danny Shelton
- LB Cole Christiansen
- LB Elijah Lee
- K Matthew Wright
- WR Marcus Kemp
- RB Wayne Gallman
- DB Dicaprio Bootle
- WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- DE Azur Kamara
- DB Ugo Amadi
Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by Chicago.
The Chiefs just signed Newsome to their practice squad earlier in the week.
During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.
In 2021, Newsome appeared in three games for the Bears and caught two passes for 23 yards.
