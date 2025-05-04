Chiefs Sign First-Round OT Josh Simmons

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed first-round OT Josh Simmons to a rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.

Simmons is the first of the Chiefs’ draft picks to sign their rookie contracts.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 32 Josh Simmons OT Signed 2 63 Omarr Norman-Lott DT 3 66 Ashton Gillotte EDGE 3 85 Nohl Williams CB 4 133 Jalen Royals WR 5 156 Jeffery Bassa LB 7 228 Brashard Smith RB

Simmons, 21, started his career at San Diego State and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022 before transferring to Ohio State in 2023.

The Chiefs used the No. 32 overall pick in round one on Simmons. He’s projected to sign Simmons to a four-year, $14,656,682 contract that includes a $7,299,405 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his four-year college career, Simmons appeared in 32 games with 32 starts at tackle.