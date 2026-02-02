Chiefs Signing QB Jake Haener

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Chiefs are signing former Saints QB Jake Haener.

Haener, 26, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. He was among the Saints’ final roster cuts this year but re-signed to the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.